Contract until 2029
Official: Sturm’s Biereth now strikes in the Principality
It's now official: Mika Biereth is leaving Austrian champions Sturm to join AS Monaco in the French Ligue 1. A transfer fee of 15 million euros is being reported and the Dane's contract runs until 2029.
While Sturm lost the last test in the preparation camp in Marbella with 0:1 against Grasshoppers Zurich, Sturm's top scorer Mika Biereth completed all formalities in Monaco, his new home. The 21-year-old signed a contract with coach Adi Hütter's club until 2029.
The rumored transfer fee is 15 million euros. Part of the proceeds will go to Biereth's former club Arsenal, but Sturm will be left with a double-digit million euro sum before taxes. Sturm paid Arsenal almost four million for the Dane last summer.
"I will never forget"
"The past year here in Graz could hardly have been more intense. The fantastic sporting success with the double, the unforgettable moments with the best fans in Austria or our matches in the Champions League - I will never forget all of that," Biereth said goodbye to Sturm on the club website.
"There's no question that we didn't take the decision to let Mika Biereth go lightly over the past few days," said Head of Sport Michael Parensen. "In the end, however, we chose the path that was right for both the club and the player. Mika put in great performances in the fall, helped the team a lot with his goals and thus also aroused desire. Of course we would have liked to go into the spring with Mika, where we are still pursuing big goals. But it's also clearly SK Sturm's way of developing young players, taking them to a new personal level and, of course, selling them at a profit in the end - and we've managed to do that once again."
"Continuing on this path"
Sturm's business boss Thomas Tebbich: "As always in this situation, there are two hearts beating in our chest. On the one hand, we are naturally proud to have made another transfer of a magnitude that SK Sturm has not been able to achieve for a long time, but on the other hand we are of course still pursuing very high goals and losing an important player. Nevertheless, this transfer confirms us once again in our chosen path and motivates us to continue on it."
