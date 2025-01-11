Official: Sturm’s Biereth now strikes in the Principality

"There's no question that we didn't take the decision to let Mika Biereth go lightly over the past few days," said Head of Sport Michael Parensen. "In the end, however, we chose the path that was right for both the club and the player. Mika put in great performances in the fall, helped the team a lot with his goals and thus also aroused desire. Of course we would have liked to go into the spring with Mika, where we are still pursuing big goals. But it's also clearly SK Sturm's way of developing young players, taking them to a new personal level and, of course, selling them at a profit in the end - and we've managed to do that once again."