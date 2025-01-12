Hubertushof project
Local supplier in former hotel: lack of interest
In the Thumersbach district of Zell, the project in the former Hotel Hubertushof, which has been under discussion for years, is now gaining momentum. The municipality does not want to scale back the project. A local grocer is also to be accommodated in the new building with apartments. But there is a lack of interest.
It's a seemingly endless story: the development plan for the vacant Hotel Hubertushof in the Thumersbach district of Zell has been controversial for years. Now the municipal council has given the green light. The project will not be scaled back. There will be 74 apartments.
Citizens' initiative wanted a smaller housing project
The Pro Thumersbach initiative is not happy about this: "We are not fundamentally against housing, but we would have liked it to be more compatible for the surrounding area with only 50 apartments," said spokesperson Thomas Höfels to the "Krone" newspaper. No more protests are planned by the citizens' initiative. Only the residents themselves have party status. It is unclear whether Thumersbach will have a local supplier at all in the future. If there is no store in the project, the developer will have to pay a penalty. However, there is said to be a lack of interest, so a penalty payment is already expected.
There is still a local supplier
Hannes Dreiseitl still has his store open in the adjacent building. Local supply has been in the family since 1956. He has no successor. How long will the grocer continue? "We haven't decided exactly yet. Probably three years." Times have become fundamentally difficult. "We've also noticed that there are fewer guest rooms in the store." But he is convinced: "Thumersbach will still need a business in the future."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.