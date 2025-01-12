Local supplier in former hotel: lack of interest

Citizens' initiative wanted a smaller housing project

The Pro Thumersbach initiative is not happy about this: "We are not fundamentally against housing, but we would have liked it to be more compatible for the surrounding area with only 50 apartments," said spokesperson Thomas Höfels to the "Krone" newspaper. No more protests are planned by the citizens' initiative. Only the residents themselves have party status. It is unclear whether Thumersbach will have a local supplier at all in the future. If there is no store in the project, the developer will have to pay a penalty. However, there is said to be a lack of interest, so a penalty payment is already expected.