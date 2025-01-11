Verdict in the Anna case
“Crazy”: Kickl now reacts to Musk posting
The legally binding acquittal in the case of Anna, the twelve-year-old girl who was abused by a gang of teenagers over a period of months, has caused a stir both nationally and internationally. After even US billionaire Elon Musk expressed his shock, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has now followed up with a post.
"This is crazy," Musk said of the Austrian judiciary on Friday.
Kickl: "Musk is right"
His words were met with full approval by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. "I can say: Musk is right. A truly unbelievable verdict," the blue frontman wrote on Facebook. He could understand the anger and incomprehension about the outcome of this trial all too well.
Under his leadership, should he become Federal Chancellor, everything will change, Kickl promises: "Should we assume government responsibility, we will do everything imaginable to ensure that there is a complete reversal of the trend in asylum and migration policy as quickly as possible. We will put a stop to the illegal mass immigration that has caused so much harm. That's the way it looks!"
Kickl and Musk on the same wavelength
It comes as no surprise that Kickl and Musk are on the same page. In the past, the Tesla billionaire has repeatedly made comments in favor of the right in Europe. At the end of October, for example, he commented on the government formation mandate given to ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. This post was promptly shared by Kickl.
Austria had also appeared in the American's universe once before Musk's post in the Anna case: at the end of October, Musk retweeted a post by the far-right British activist Peter Sweden, who had attracted attention in the past as a Holocaust denier, among other things.
Back to the Anna case: over a period of months in 2023, 17 boys abused a girl who was only twelve years old at the time in Vienna-Favoriten. Over and over again. But the atrocities committed by the youth gang against the schoolgirl went unpunished. And her drama becomes even greater.
Victim's lawyer Sascha Flatz has already reacted to Musk's comments and thanked him for sharing the case.
Anna's mother, who was given 100 euros as "compensation" by the 17-year-old at his trial, also calls it "another scandalous verdict". "My daughter's 'no' is worth so little to him", the mother told the newspaper "Krone" about the defendant's degrading action.
You can also read our court reporter Anja Richter's commentary on the "tragic case of Anna and the toothless justice system" here.
Friends of the K. family have set up a donation account for the girl. IBAN: AT04 3227 5000 0031 3692, reference: "Donation Anna".
