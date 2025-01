Former Auxiliary Bishop Andreas Laun laid to rest in the cathedral

A rosary for the soul of the deceased took place on Saturday. Vespers will be prayed on Sunday at 6 pm. Archbishop Franz Lackner will celebrate the requiem for the deceased auxiliary bishop on Monday, January 13, at 10 am in the cathedral. This will be followed by a funeral procession to St. Peter's cemetery. There the burial will take place in the canons' crypt. Numerous spiritual dignitaries from Austria and abroad are expected among the mourners. The sermon will be delivered by Cardinal Péter Erdő, Archbishop of Budapest, at the request of the deceased auxiliary bishop. Politicians and public figures including Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll and Provincial Parliament President Brigitta Pallauf will pay their last respects to Laun.