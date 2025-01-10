Liquid ecstasy and co.
Drug chefs unmasked: apartment building in Vienna evacuated!
The Viennese police have now discovered that three young men are not just wielding cooking spoons in their kitchen in Landstraße. A self-built drug laboratory including "liquid ecstasy", cannabis and co. was discovered there. After a grenade was found, the entire apartment building was evacuated.
Two suspects - 20 and 22 years old - actually came to the attention of a task force to combat street crime. The men were provisionally arrested near the Zippererstraße subway station after they tried to sell drugs to a civilian police officer. But the arrest was not all - a house search was quickly carried out on Wednesday, during which the investigators came across a shocking discovery ...
Officers discovered a drug kitchen
The men had not only stored drugs for sale in the apartment of a 24-year-old man on Baumgasse, but had also produced them themselves on a large scale. 1.5 liters of "liquid ecstasy" as well as a large number of medicines and 500 grams of cannabis were seized. The suspects had also built their own drug laboratory in their kitchen.
"The other residents of the house were evacuated for around an hour while the drugs laboratory, a pyrotechnic object they had made themselves and an allegedly defused grenade found in the apartment were examined," reports police spokesman Philipp Haßlinger.
Suspects reported at large
The 24-year-old - all suspects are from Austria - was also taken away by the officers. After the interrogations, in which the suspects did not confess, charges under the Narcotics Act were filed at large after consultation with the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.