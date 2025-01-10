These apprenticeships are currently the most popular

There are currently 212 apprenticeships, including fiber composite technicians and climate gardeners. The training programs and content are constantly being revised, so they are always up to date. This is particularly popular with young people, revealed Doris Hummer, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, on Friday morning. "You also get paid for learning - that's one of the arguments for many young people in this country to earn their independence during their apprenticeship," said Hummer.