Help for fire victims
Berry donates all her clothes, Curtis 1 million
Thousands have lost not only their homes but also their possessions in the Los Angeles fire. All those stars who escaped this fate are now helping where they can.
Around 10,000 buildings have already fallen victim to the flames in the Los Angeles area - including a number of celebrity mansions. For example, the homes of actors Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins and Billy Crystal burned down.
Paris Hilton also showed on Instagram that all that is left of her villa in Malibu is rubble and ashes. Many people still have to fear.
"Pack my entire closet"
Those stars who were spared by the fire disaster are now trying to help as best they can. Halle Berry took to Instagram to reveal that she is donating her clothes. "I'm packing up my entire closet and heading to the Coop," the Oscar winner wrote in a clip showing the store.
"If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same," Berry appealed to her fans. "This is something we can do today to help the evacuated families who need the basics right now," she added, thanking Sharon Stone for the idea.
Stone took in friends
Berry's colleague had previously asked in an interview with "News Nation" to donate "gently used jeans, jackets, shoes, hats, gloves and hangers, as well as new underwear and socks and any gift cards" to the store. She herself, along with sister Kelly Stone, brought a truck full of items to Coop.
She also opened her home to friends and family members who had to evacuate their homes, Stone added. It was an "apocalyptic tragedy and can only get better if we all help each other", the Hollywood actress said.
Curtis mourns for neighbors - and donates!
Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also wants to support those affected by the devastating fires in Los Angeles.
"My husband and I and our children have pledged a million dollars from our family foundation to start a fund to support our great city and state and the great people who live and love there," the 66-year-old actress announced on Instagram.
The actress had previously mourned her neighborhood in the Pacific Palisades district on the social media platform. "Our beloved neighborhood is gone," she wrote in a video of a car ride through burnt-out streets, past smoldering ruins and charred palm trees.
Her own house had been spared, but so many other people had lost everything.
The badly affected Pacific Palisades is an affluent district in the west of Los Angeles with around 25,000 inhabitants. Stars such as Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks and Reese Witherspoon have homes there.
