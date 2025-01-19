Test LTW Bgld Live

"Krone" live on air
Excitement is guaranteed today in the Burgenland state elections: Our live ticker will keep you up to date with all the latest events and news. We show where the political leaders will be voting, have interesting facts about the election and provide all the latest results!
Burgenland is electing a new provincial parliament today. There are a total of 250,400 eligible voters in the 171 municipalities. The first polling station opened its doors at 6.45 am in Bad Sauerbrunn. A total of 36 seats are up for grabs. So far, the SPÖ has held 19 seats, the ÖVP 11, the FPÖ 4 and the Greens 2. The most important question: Can Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) defend his absolute majority?
Hofer as the winner?
Strong gains are predicted for the FPÖ with top candidate Norbert Hofer, who could even take second place. In contrast, the ÖVP, led by Christian Sagartz, is threatened with heavy losses. According to the latest poll, the Greens with frontwoman Anja Haider-Wallner also have to tremble.
Projection from 4 pm
The Neos want to make it into the state parliament for the first time with top candidate Christoph Schneider. Ex-FPÖ candidate Géza Molnár has the same goal with his Hausverstand list. The last polling stations in Burgenland close at 4 pm. The first projections will be made shortly afterwards.
