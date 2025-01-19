Test LTW Bgld Live

Burgenland is electing a new provincial parliament today. There are a total of 250,400 eligible voters in the 171 municipalities. The first polling station opened its doors at 6.45 am in Bad Sauerbrunn. A total of 36 seats are up for grabs. So far, the SPÖ has held 19 seats, the ÖVP 11, the FPÖ 4 and the Greens 2. The most important question: Can Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) defend his absolute majority?