Celebrity wish list for the future “Mayor of Linz”
It's getting serious next Sunday: Linz is electing its new mayor. But before the votes are counted and the seat of office is filled, the "Krone" asked itself what the city really wants - or rather: what its originals want!
From iconic celebrities from a wide range of fields to people who have shaped Linz with heart and dedication - we asked what should be on the new city leader's to-do list.
"I have respect for this office and hope that the new head of the city is a role model for our children and young people; that sport and exercise continue to have a high priority in this city. I want transparency and for people to be able to talk to each other as equals in politics," says table tennis ace Liu Jia, who has clear ideas.
Traffic problem and "flight" tragedy
Entrepreneur's wife and former Miss Austria Silvia Schachermayer also knows what she wants from the future mayor: "The head of the city should be a direct and approachable contact person for the people of Linz, who takes them seriously and solves the traffic problem. He must respond quickly and unbureaucratically to the concerns of local companies so that they can do their work and secure or create jobs. In addition, the destinations that can be reached from Linz Airport - especially in winter - are a tragedy."
Presenter Silvia Schneider is of a different opinion: "She would like to see Linz city center blossom again and be filled with life - lots of great restaurants with wonderful guests and beautiful plants on the Linz promenade".
Jutta Oberweger, spokesperson for Gesundheitsholding, sums it up: "As a Linzer who lives in the south of the city, I would like to see an efficient traffic concept for the district and a future-oriented, far-sighted solution. As a woman, I would like to be able to continue living in a very safe city."
The hope of Lentos Director Hemma Schmutz: "That the future head of the city does not forget about the cultural workers."
"A marina or a bathing ship would be cool"
Entertainer and "Sandburg" mastermind Karl Weixelbaumer takes a pragmatic view: "I think a small marina on the Danube where boats can moor would be cool. A bathing boat would also be cool. I also think the city would benefit from an attraction. There have already been a number of plans, such as the suspension bridge or the cable car."
Although he was born in Styria, Karl Pogutter has been in Upper Austria for more than 40 years and worked as Linz's city police commander for over a decade, and has a clear opinion on the subject: "The new mayor should take care of the safety of the citizens. And I hope that his work is aimed at serving the city and not himself."
Former head of tourism Manfred Grubauer caught the "Krone" at check-in at the airport. He said succinctly: "We need a city emperor who not only announces things, but also makes them happen."
As usual, cult restaurateur Günter Hager finds clear words: "There are already fewer regional restaurants in the city center than candidates for mayor. But hope dies last. Whoever manages to get the tried and tested slogan 'It starts in Linz' back on its feet could kiss our city awake again."
Pastor Franz Zeiger is not expecting any miracles from the new candidate: "But he should be a mayor for whom solidarity comes first and who is also open to the problems of people who are not doing so well. For the dog lovers, I hope that he will make sure that no more free-range zones are cut."
