WAC thinking about new striker: “Keep your eyes open!”

Haring made a good impression

Interesting: Defensive man Chibuike Nwaiwu is even tempted by the English 2nd division! That's why they are keeping test pilot Peter Haring, who scored the assist for the 7:0 against Treibach, warm. The midfielder is leaving and will not be joining the Spain camp on Saturday. "But he did really well. If something happens transfer-wise, we know what he can do - although we're looking for an eight rather than a pure six, like Haring is," says Nastl.