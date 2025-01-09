Nwaiwu is in demand
WAC thinking about new striker: “Keep your eyes open!”
Without head coach Didi Kühbauer, the WAC celebrated a crystal-clear 7:0 test match victory over regional league side Treibach. Big in the picture: Gattermayer and Pink. Bitter: Wolfsberg's top striker now has to go under the knife. A youngster is an issue in Hartberg, Nwaiwu even on the island. And so it continues with test pilot Peter Haring:
The first test of the new year for the WAC was a clear-cut success! 7:0 over regional league side Treibach - in which Gattermayer scored a "triple pack" on Moosburg's artificial turf and Pink scored his very first goal in a WAC shirt!
All this in the absence of Didi Kühbauer, who was ill - "co" Manfred Nastl stood in for his boss in exemplary fashion. And was particularly pleased with the first half: "It was very good - compact and emphatic. In the second half, we rotated, the flow of the game was a little lacking - but all in all, the tasks were fulfilled."
But there are worry lines: Talented striker Erik Kojzek, who is in top form with five goals in 407 league minutes, will be operated on by Dr. Erwin Köfer at Maria Hilf on Monday - the 19-year-old will be out for up to three months with the metatarsal fracture he suffered in training (we reported).
Will they now look around at the front? "Yes, we'll keep our eyes open. Maybe something will come up. We no longer have a guy like Erik," says Nastl, who will also have to do without Godwin Agbevor - he will undergo meniscus surgery on Thursday.
Müller and "Morgi" to Hartberg?
In general, his boys are popular: midfield talent Pascal Müller is under discussion at Hartberg under former coach Manni Schmid - as is Wolfsberg's former player Michael Morgenstern (with whom the contract was terminated).
Haring made a good impression
Interesting: Defensive man Chibuike Nwaiwu is even tempted by the English 2nd division! That's why they are keeping test pilot Peter Haring, who scored the assist for the 7:0 against Treibach, warm. The midfielder is leaving and will not be joining the Spain camp on Saturday. "But he did really well. If something happens transfer-wise, we know what he can do - although we're looking for an eight rather than a pure six, like Haring is," says Nastl.
TEST. WAC - Treibach 7:0 (5:0), goals: Gattermayer (3., 20., 34.), Pink (10.), Ullmann (23.), Sabitzer (62.), Karamoko (70.).
WAC, 1st half (3-5-2): Gütlbauer; Baumgartner, Diabate, Wimmer; Matic, Atanga, Omic, Altunashvili, Ullmann; Gattermayer, Pink. 2nd half: N. Polster; Nwaiwu, Piesinger, Scherzer; Sana, Agyemang, Haring, Zukic, Jasic; Sabitzer, Karamoko.
