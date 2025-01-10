ÖBB have reacted
Ramp farce: Now comes the reconstruction
One of the most controversial sub-projects as part of the Nordbahn extension has come to an end: Opponents of a steep wooden ramp gave ÖBB a hard time - the new version is almost finished. Now, however, the Strasshof dispute is going into extra time on a road bypass.
There are almost 70 kilometers of double-track extension between Vienna Süßenbrunn and the Czech Republic - with tunnels, the modernization of 17 stations including Park&Ride facilities: the extension of the northern line during ongoing operations is considered a model project for ÖBB.
ÖBB set a new course after a long period of hesitation
It was a small road crossing off the beaten track that derailed the project, which was launched in 2018, in the headlines and on social media - as we reported: Since a slippery and steep wooden baby carriage ramp has now been replaced by a mighty, long iron structure, peace has reigned around what is probably the country's most nationally known secondary construction site.
But before it got this far, there was a lot of pressure: The driving force proved to be indelicate derailments, particularly on social media - the verbal malice ranged from "death ramp" to "ski jump". A public prosecutor had the last word after indignant opponents, two citizens' initiatives and a citizens' assembly took on the controversial project - also following numerous media reports.
"First inspection" in January
At the end of January, the time has come: project approval! Before the first walk-through, a lot of kicks are thrown in the direction of city boss Ludwig Deltl: The Neos, in particular, who are running for the first time, accuse the SPÖ majority government of not having done enough for the interests of the railroad citizens. The ÖVP even placed a baby carriage with a doll on the almost 45 degree steep ramp and photographed it for the media.
A ramp is now being built on both sides of the railroad in addition to the Stiegenturm, an ÖBB spokesperson explains the solution. It will have a gradient of 10% (disabled-friendly limit would be 6%) and a platform every ten meters. In order to avoid races by overconfident cyclists, the road will be divided into two sections.
Dispute shifts to the road bypass
The dirt now continues elsewhere - on the road, or rather unpaved forest paths: After the neighboring town of Gänserndorf closed dirt road shortcuts for cars via BH ordinance, but trucks are allowed to drive, this was the starting signal for the next season: Deltl introduced a community resolution against the action: "Many negotiations will now follow." So there will be more to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
