After the turnaround at Olmo
Obscene gesture! Barcelona boss goes completely berserk
Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being regarding the eligibility of European champion Dani Olmo. However, the reaction of boss Joan Laporta, who completely flipped out in the catacombs, caused a stir.
Dani Olmo and Pau Victor are allowed to play for Barcelona until a final verdict, which could be months away. The Spanish league and the national soccer association had initially refused to register them. In order to make a final decision, the CSD wants to hear the arguments of LaLiga and the association.
Joan Laporta is certainly very relieved. After the victory in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), the TV cameras caught the Barca boss. He celebrated the triumph - and also caused a scandal: According to "El Larguero", Laporta insulted members of the board of the Spanish Football Association as "shameless" and "cowardly".
He is also said to have called several people "sons of bitches". "Joan Laporta confused euphoria with disrespect", is how the Spanish newspaper "Marca" sums it up.
Club is heavily in debt
The reason for the headlines surrounding Olmo over the past two weeks is the Catalans' financial problems. FC Barcelona is heavily in debt and was initially unable to present an alternative to the league in order to fulfill the conditions for Olmo's registration. The Catalans also failed in their attempt to force the registration in court. Only the sale of VIP boxes in the modernized Camp Nou stadium, where the team cannot yet play again, brought the breakthrough.
According to Spanish media reports, a transfer-free departure of Olmo in the absence of registration could have cost the club over 260 million euros. Olmo had signed a contract until the end of June 2030 when he moved from RB Leipzig to FC Barcelona for 55 million euros and was entitled to his salary until then.
