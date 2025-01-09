Haslauer resignation
FPÖ still wants to consult, SPÖ and Greens with criticism
Therehas been speculation for around a week, but now it is definite: Karoline Edtstadler will succeed Governor Wilfried Haslauer. The political rivals were surprised by the definitive decision of the Salzburg ÖVP grandees.
Political rivals were also surprised by the personal statement made by Governor and ÖVP leader Wilfried Haslauer. In initial reactions, political rivals expressed their surprise and, in some cases, criticism of the handover from Haslauer to Edtstadler. First and foremost the FPÖ, the governing partner in the state.
Svazek wants to convene party committees
"The basic framework conditions for government cooperation have been agreed between the elected representatives - Wilfried Haslauer and myself. This was also always based on the fact that Deputy Governor Schnöll would be the designated successor," said Deputy Governor and FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek.
"The ÖVP's plan to make someone governor who has never stood for election to the Salzburg state parliament does not fully meet these requirements. I will therefore convene the party committees over the weekend in order to fundamentally assess the new situation and to discuss the further course of action of the Salzburg FPÖ," said Svazek.
"ÖVP decision on who succeeds Haslauer"
Peter Eder spoke on behalf of the SPÖ. "It was only a matter of time before Governor Wilfried Haslauer announced his resignation," said the SPÖ leader. "We never took Haslauer's promise to serve out his entire term of office. In this respect, this step comes as no surprise to us and we expected it."
Karoline Edtstadler only knew Eder and the Salzburg SPÖ from her previous government activities. "We have never had any personal dealings with her. We only know that she was also part of the two federal governments that led our country into a financial disaster."
"It is and remains the decision of the ÖVP as to who should succeed Wilfried Haslauer," said the SPÖ and Chamber of Labor leader. "We will assess the new situation, discuss it and only then decide whether support is possible or not. Only then will we see whether we can express our confidence in her."
Critical comments came from the Greens. "Just a few days ago, Haslauer assured us that his long-term crown prince Schnöll would succeed him as governor. And Edtstadler has announced her complete withdrawal from politics," explains state spokesperson Martina Berthold. "Today everything is different and once again the question arises: What can people still believe in the ÖVP?"
The KPÖ Plus expressed similar criticism. "The ÖVP may be solving its succession problem, but not a single problem of the population. When will the expensive housing costs change? When will Salzburg residents on low incomes, for whom every month is a struggle, be able to breathe a sigh of relief?", said KPÖ Club Chairwoman Natalie Hangöbl.
