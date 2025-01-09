The lights go out at the “little Greek”

"The economic situation is anything but rosy. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer guests. Due to my health history, I don't want to take any risks," says the 63-year-old. He suffered a stroke in 2021. After a short break, however, he returned to his restaurant. "I never wanted pity and I don't want it now either," says the grandpa of four, who now wants to take it easy and rest a lot. "In Greece, they say I'm going to sleep like a mulli now," says Sigiridis.