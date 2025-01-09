Out after 30 years
The lights go out at the “little Greek”
Wels will soon lose a cult restaurant. Alexander Sigiridis will serve his guests gyros, souvlaki and moussaka for the last time on 18 January. He took over the restaurant in 1995 and ran it with great passion. The 63-year-old now wants to take it easy, partly due to health concerns.
Alexander Sigiridis posted a "New Year's message" on his Facebook page. However, many regulars of the "Little Greek" could have happily done without the news. The restaurateur announced the closure of the cult restaurant in Fabrikstraße in Wels. "January 18 is the last day," he told his guests and friends. For almost 30 years, the restaurant was the epitome of Greek hospitality, paired with delicious food and drinks from the south of Europe.
"The economic situation is anything but rosy. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer guests. Due to my health history, I don't want to take any risks," says the 63-year-old. He suffered a stroke in 2021. After a short break, however, he returned to his restaurant. "I never wanted pity and I don't want it now either," says the grandpa of four, who now wants to take it easy and rest a lot. "In Greece, they say I'm going to sleep like a mulli now," says Sigiridis.
After four decades in the restaurant business, the time has definitely come to finally slow down and enjoy life. Of course, the restaurateur also wants to visit his two favorite islands, Ikaria and Crete. However, he rules out a return to Greece and will stay at home in the Vöcklabruck district. However, Wels will always hold a special place in his heart.
Restaurant run with his wife
After a few years in Germany, he moved to Wels in 1995. While looking for a place to eat, he came across the small restaurant - hence the name - near the exhibition grounds. Together with his wife Maria, he immediately made many friends with his friendly manner.
