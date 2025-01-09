Police are looking for witnesses
Brazen burglars rummaged through two hotel rooms
Two burglars were particularly brazen on Wednesday evening in a hotel in Matrei in East Tyrol! They picked the electronic door locks and ransacked several rooms. The police are now looking for witnesses to the incident.
The two strangers gained access to a hotel in Matrei on Wednesday between 7 and 8 pm. There they targeted two hotel rooms. They used a blunt tool to lever out the electronic door locks, according to the police.
The damage to the room doors is still unknown. Nothing was stolen from the rooms.
Police with a description of the perpetrators
The police are now looking for witnesses and have provided a description of the perpetrators. One of the strangers was between 30 and 40 years old, about 177 centimeters tall and slim, with brown hair and a three-day beard. He was wearing black trousers, a black jacket, a black cap and white shoes.
The second man was also between 30 and 40 years old, about 185 centimeters tall and slim and had blond hair and a three-day beard. He was wearing black trousers, a black jacket, a black cap and gray shoes.
Any useful information should be sent to the Matrei in Osttirol police station on 059133/7234
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
