98:112 against Knicks
16th loss in 17th away game for Pöltl’s Raptors
The Toronto Raptors remain a welcome guest in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season. With a 98:112 defeat at the New York Knicks, who have been winless three times in a row, the Canadians suffered their 16th defeat in their 17th away game on Wednesday (local time).
Jakob Pöltl from Vienna had eight points, ten rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30:10 minutes of action.
Visiting the leaders
The Knicks controlled the game at Madison Square Garden for long stretches and sealed the deal with a 15:0 run in the final period. Karl-Anthony Towns and former Raptor OG Anunoby scored 27 points each. Immanuel Quickley scored 22 points for the Canadians against his former club. Toronto will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
The NBA leaders defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-122 in the top-of-the-table clash, the first ever meeting between two teams that had previously won 15 (Oklahoma) and ten (Cleveland) games in a row, according to the statistics of the world's best basketball league. In a game in which the lead changed hands no fewer than 30 times, the Cavs had the upper hand in the end. A 5:0 run in the last two minutes decided the game. Jarrett Allen scored 25 points for Cleveland, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the visitors with 31 points. The rematch will take place next Thursday, January 16 - then in Oklahoma City.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.