16th loss in 17th away game for Pöltl’s Raptors

The NBA leaders defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-122 in the top-of-the-table clash, the first ever meeting between two teams that had previously won 15 (Oklahoma) and ten (Cleveland) games in a row, according to the statistics of the world's best basketball league. In a game in which the lead changed hands no fewer than 30 times, the Cavs had the upper hand in the end. A 5:0 run in the last two minutes decided the game. Jarrett Allen scored 25 points for Cleveland, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the visitors with 31 points. The rematch will take place next Thursday, January 16 - then in Oklahoma City.