The ÖVP dominates there
ÖVP stands alone in five municipalities
The People's Party has 451 mayors in Lower Austria. A "backlash" is expected for the municipal council elections due to the federal trend. At the same time, however, the party is relying on strong personalities who work for their local communities and who do not care about ideologies.
Altmelon and Waldkrirchen an der Thaya in the Waldviertel, Aderklaa and Parbasdorf in the district of Gänserndorf and Wolfsthal in Bruck an der Leitha - the ÖVP, Lower Austria's most powerful mayoral party with 451 office holders, faces a particular challenge in these five municipalities, where it is standing for municipal council elections alone and still has to mobilize voters. In the last elections in 2020, there were eight.
Federal trend stronger in cities
And it will be the only party running in all 568 municipalities on 26 January. "Back then, there was a very positive mood towards the ÖVP, the FPÖ's Ibiza affair and more. However, the tailwind from the federal government is now being followed by a headwind," says VPNÖ party leader Matthias Zauner, who expects clear losses. He expects the federal trend to have a stronger impact, especially in urban areas, where things are becoming more impersonal.
"Acting persons count"
Excluding secondary residents, 11% fewer people are now eligible to vote, the "Krone" reported. However, as there are more main residents, there are also 148 more municipal council seats, which amounts to a total of 11,873. 19,554 candidates were recruited for the electoral lists. "This is a citizens' movement these days. It's the people who act and not the ideology that counts," says Zauner, pleased with the "strong candidate lists for the best in the homeland".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.