ÖVP stands alone in five municipalities

Federal trend stronger in cities

And it will be the only party running in all 568 municipalities on 26 January. "Back then, there was a very positive mood towards the ÖVP, the FPÖ's Ibiza affair and more. However, the tailwind from the federal government is now being followed by a headwind," says VPNÖ party leader Matthias Zauner, who expects clear losses. He expects the federal trend to have a stronger impact, especially in urban areas, where things are becoming more impersonal.