Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Doctor charged

Hospital scandal: investigations continue

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 18:00

A doctor at Kirchdorf an der Krems hospital has been fired and charged on suspicion of negligent homicide. He is said to have two patients' lives on his conscience. The "Krone" asked the public prosecutor's office in Steyr what investigative steps have now been taken. 

0 Kommentare

"The autopsy report and the toxicological analysis have been commissioned. It may take four to six weeks until the results are available. Furthermore, witness interviews are planned with a primary care doctor as well as relatives of the two alleged victims and the nursing staff. The accused doctor will also be questioned or have a statement made by his lawyer. We have also appointed an anesthesia expert. An additional expert opinion will also be commissioned. The aim is to draw conclusions from the blood as to how high the dosage of the medication administered was," lists Andreas Pechatschek, First Public Prosecutor and spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr.

These are the investigative steps that the prosecuting authority has now initiated in order to uncover the alleged scandal at the hospital in Kirchdorf an der Krems.

The presumption of innocence applies
An anaesthetist who was dismissed without notice is accused of having caused the death of the two men by administering the wrong dose of the morphine "Vendal". He is presumed innocent. Everything is still open for the public prosecutor. "We are extremely reliant on the expertise of the experts," says Pechatschek.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf