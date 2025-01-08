Hospital scandal: investigations continue

"The autopsy report and the toxicological analysis have been commissioned. It may take four to six weeks until the results are available. Furthermore, witness interviews are planned with a primary care doctor as well as relatives of the two alleged victims and the nursing staff. The accused doctor will also be questioned or have a statement made by his lawyer. We have also appointed an anesthesia expert. An additional expert opinion will also be commissioned. The aim is to draw conclusions from the blood as to how high the dosage of the medication administered was," lists Andreas Pechatschek, First Public Prosecutor and spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr.