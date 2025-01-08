Doctor charged
Hospital scandal: investigations continue
A doctor at Kirchdorf an der Krems hospital has been fired and charged on suspicion of negligent homicide. He is said to have two patients' lives on his conscience. The "Krone" asked the public prosecutor's office in Steyr what investigative steps have now been taken.
"The autopsy report and the toxicological analysis have been commissioned. It may take four to six weeks until the results are available. Furthermore, witness interviews are planned with a primary care doctor as well as relatives of the two alleged victims and the nursing staff. The accused doctor will also be questioned or have a statement made by his lawyer. We have also appointed an anesthesia expert. An additional expert opinion will also be commissioned. The aim is to draw conclusions from the blood as to how high the dosage of the medication administered was," lists Andreas Pechatschek, First Public Prosecutor and spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr.
These are the investigative steps that the prosecuting authority has now initiated in order to uncover the alleged scandal at the hospital in Kirchdorf an der Krems.
The presumption of innocence applies
An anaesthetist who was dismissed without notice is accused of having caused the death of the two men by administering the wrong dose of the morphine "Vendal". He is presumed innocent. Everything is still open for the public prosecutor. "We are extremely reliant on the expertise of the experts," says Pechatschek.
