Interest from Munich
Dressel to 1860? “I feel comfortable at GAK”
High hopes were pinned on Dennis Dressel. But the start at GAK was not easy for the midfielder. Now his favorite club 1860 Munich is putting out feelers for the 26-year-old. The "Krone" spoke to Dressel about a possible transfer. Milos Jovicic will soon be missing for good: the 29-year-old had to join the army.
Dennis Dressel joined GAK in the summer as the "king transfer". The German played 14 league games for the promoted team in the fall. However, when Rene Poms took over as coach, he no longer got the chance to play as he had previously under Gernot Messner. "It wasn't easy, I had a tough time after the change. Nevertheless, I kept pushing and in the end I was rewarded with minutes again," says the 26-year-old.
There have recently been reports from Germany that Dressel could return to 1860 Munich. The "Krone" took a closer look in Munich. And in Giesing, the sparrows are already whistling from the rooftops that Dressel is on the shortlist of the struggling third division club.
But what does the player himself say? "1860 is always an option. I grew up there and the club is always in my heart. It's only natural that I'm in contact," says Dressel, who also clarifies: "I'm not thinking about a move. I feel comfortable and happy in Graz." A postscript with a but: "In soccer, you never know what will happen. Let's take a look."
Recruit Jovicic had to join up
The situation of Milos Jovicic is also currently causing the "Red Jackets" some headaches. The Serbian-born player was granted Austrian citizenship in 2022. As a result, the 29-year-old had to do his basic military service with the Austrian army on Tuesday. As a result, he is currently missing from training.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
