Numerous vehicle recoveries in Lungau

At midday, a driver skidded off the road on the B95 near the Mauterndorf bypass and got stuck in the embankment. A good hour later, a van flew off the road in Thomatal and landed in the verge. Less than an hour later, the Tamsweg fire department was alerted. A car left the road on the B96 in the district of Penk and skidded over a steep embankment into a fence. The main road was closed for half an hour during the recovery operation.