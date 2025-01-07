Linz residents known to the authorities
Knifeman and victim have criminal records
They have known each other for a long time, both have a list of previous convictions, drink and take drugs together. And they also quarrel. But only one of them was obviously armed and stabbed. However, the perpetrator only speaks of a "key" as a weapon - but that doesn't add up.
"We assume it was a knife or knife-like object. The injury does not match the responsibility of the accused," said public prosecutor Ulrike Breiteneder in response to an inquiry from Krone. The 22-year-old Romanian, who admitted to stabbing a 21-year-old man in the middle of the Linzer Landstraße on Sunday, only claims to have had a key in his hand.
Stab hits liver
But the blade went through the thick jacket and into the stomach, even reaching the liver and injuring it. The victim is out of danger and has already been questioned. The case is currently being investigated for intentional grievous bodily harm; if the injury was potentially life-threatening, it could even lead to an attempted murder charge. The perpetrator is currently in custody.
Argument while intoxicated
The motive is blurred and unclear. Before the fatal stabbing, the duo had consumed alcohol and drugs together in an apartment. Then there was an argument and they split up. The two rivals met again on a country road, there were more arguments and the stabbing happened. Before that, the later victim is said to have said to the perpetrator that he "didn't want his girlfriend anyway".
Robbery and burglary
The 22-year-old stabber has been convicted of robbery and burglary and the victim also has a long criminal record.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
