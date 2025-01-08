Tyrolean man in court
Girlfriend gone, then he targeted cars
A Tyrolean man (20) stood before the judge at Innsbruck Provincial Court for senseless activities in an underground parking garage. Private problems led to a reaction that now brought further problems . . .
At the beginning of November, a young man from Innsbruck apparently blew all his fuses. "It was a long night and I was impaired," he told Judge Andreas Fleckl when asked about the break-up by his girlfriend. On top of that, he had also lost his job.
Randomly smashing windows
However, he could no longer say exactly why it came to a short-circuit action in an underground parking garage in Innsbruck. The fact is that the now unemployed defendant used an IVB "emergency hammer" to indiscriminately smash the windows of four cars in a parking garage in the provincial capital at around 8 am. The 20-year-old randomly grabbed various objects from the vehicles.
Loot as good as useless
The whole pointlessness of the action is shown by the loot - among other things, it consisted of a charging cable and contact lenses. This questionable enrichment also prompted his defense lawyer to speak of a spontaneous "nonsense action" that did not follow a sophisticated plan. Moreover, his client from a good family otherwise pursued a completely different lifestyle.
The crime is at odds with my client's other lifestyle.
Der Verteidiger
A warning shot for the young man
Finally, the defense lawyer also argued that in this case a diversion would probably be more effective than a "draconian sentence". The judge ultimately followed this argument with the prior consent of the public prosecutor. He imposed a two-year probationary period and ordered probation assistance for that period.
Whether and how the affected vehicle owners will get their money has not yet been fully clarified. Two drivers initially received 200 euros each from the accused.
