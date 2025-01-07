Really now?
This is Adam Brody’s weird marriage secret
Adam Brody has been married to ex-"Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester for ten years. Now the 'Nobody Wants This' hottie has revealed the secret to his successful marriage - and it's pretty weird!
The secret of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's marriage? Separate toilets! The series star, who won the hearts of fans last year with the role of Rabbi Noah in "Nobody Wants This", is convinced of this.
Separate toilets for a successful marriage?
When the actor found out in an interview with "Access Hollywood" that Nicole Kidman blamed the double-head showers and separate toilets for her successful marriage to Keith Urban, he could only agree.
"We have de facto separate toilets. I go to the office. That's nice. One layer further away from the children and one layer deeper with more privacy," laughed Brody, who once became a star with the teen series "O.C. California".
Does his wife agree with this theory? Probably not! The 38-year-old smiled that this theory probably doesn't apply to her: "I never thought about the toilet situation at all. It never crossed my mind."
"Can enjoy it"
However, in an interview with "Entertainment Weekly" at the Golden Globes, Meester let it slip that she still adores her husband as she did on their first day of love. When asked by the reporter whether she looks at her Brody with her own critical "acting eye" when she sees him on screen, the 38-year-old gave a touching answer.
"I can hardly believe myself how much I can just look at him and enjoy him," she confessed. "Even though I'm lying in bed and he's next to me, I forget it's Adam on the TV. I really just forget about it."
Meester fan of Brody's hit series
Meester recently revealed that she loved Nobody Wants This when she first watched her husband and Kristen Bell's Netflix series. "I mean, I don't know if I'm one to say that - I feel like we saw it together before it came out and I was like, 'It works: 'It works. It works. It's so good,'" she gushed.
