Start of farewell tour for Hartberg player

There will certainly be no shortage of offers for Manuel, who joined from Lafnitz in January 2023 and has increased his market value to one million euros in 65 Bundesliga games - Sturm and Rapid were already interested in the Styrian, who started his career at Rollsdorf and St. Ruprecht. Even though Rapid loanee Furkan Demir is available as an alternative, Pfeifer will still be used in the spring.