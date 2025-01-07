Kickl’s mandate: what the foreign press writes

"Kickl in particular has so far not recommended himself for political experiments. In contrast to his predecessors, who were involved in government coalitions, the 56-year-old is considered a tough ideologue," analyzes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. He sees Viktor Orbán's illiberal ideas as an inspiration, for example. "This is not a good prospect for Austria (...). The responsibility to rein him in now lies with the ÖVP."