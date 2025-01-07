"Highly dangerous"
Kickl’s mandate: what the foreign press writes
The government formation mandate given to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is not only causing discussion in Austria, but is also a topic in the international media. Many of them are concerned. "Are we all jaded? Or is this a sign that right-wing populist to radical right-wing politics (...) have become capable of winning a majority?" asks the German newspaper Bild.
"Kickl in particular has so far not recommended himself for political experiments. In contrast to his predecessors, who were involved in government coalitions, the 56-year-old is considered a tough ideologue," analyzes the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. He sees Viktor Orbán's illiberal ideas as an inspiration, for example. "This is not a good prospect for Austria (...). The responsibility to rein him in now lies with the ÖVP."
However, this will not be easy, says "La Repubblica" from Rome. "No one should be under the illusion that Kickl can be easily tamed. He won the elections in September with the promise of becoming 'People's Chancellor', as Adolf Hitler once did," it said on Tuesday.
"Hole in Europe's security"
"During his years as Interior Minister, he was suspected of having opened up the Austrian secret services to infiltration by Russian spies. If these rumors are confirmed, a hole in Europe's security would open up with the FPÖ in government," writes "Il Giornale" from Madrid about Kickl.
The Dutch newspaper "de Volkskrant" recalled the slogans of the FPÖ leader. "Herbert Kickl once developed anti-Islamic and xenophobic slogans such as 'Daham instead of Islam' or 'More courage for Viennese blood - too much foreignness is not good for anyone' for FPÖ chairman Jörg Haider and the party. His slogans proved to be effective."
"People keep saying: Let the right do it. They will disenchant themselves and fit into democracy. But such an experiment is highly dangerous," comments the German newspaper Frankfurter Rundschau. More than 70 percent of Austrians voted for democratic parties, it pointed out. It is a "complete indictment" that they are unable to form a government.
It is not a particularly promising picture of the future that Austria will have a chancellor who openly holds pro-Russian views.
"Better not to think about it"
"It is not a particularly promising picture of the future that Austria will have a chancellor who openly holds pro-Russian views. And Donald Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet. Perhaps it's better not to even think about what the future holds," says the Hungarian "Népszava" with resignation.
"Sooner or later, riot politicians dismantle themselves as soon as they have to deliver constructive government work," the Swiss CH Media is more optimistic.
As reported, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl to form a government on Monday. Negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS had previously failed. The FPÖ emerged as the party with the most votes in the National Council elections at the end of September 2024.
