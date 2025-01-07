First it gets warm and then comes the cold

The cold arrives on Friday night

"A cold front will then move across the country on Friday night, bringing a few centimetres of snow from the Dachstein to Mariazell. In the rest of the country, it's more likely to rain," predicts Brandes. And it will also be bitterly cold: "From Friday to Monday, the thermometer will barely rise above freezing point during the day across the whole country - with the best chance of plus temperatures in the Graz basin," says Brandes. The nights will be particularly cold in Ausseerland, the Enns Valley and the upper Mur Valley: "In some places, temperatures of up to minus 15 degrees are possible, in many places it will definitely be minus 10 degrees."