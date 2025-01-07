In Styria
First it gets warm and then comes the cold
First it gets mild and then comes the cold: on Thursday the thermometer in Styria rises to 13 degrees, at the weekend it drops to minus 15 degrees. But we're still waiting in vain for snow.
"It's looking rather bleak for snow at the moment," says meteorologist Konstantin Brandes from UBIMET. A cold weather front is moving across Styria today, Tuesday, which will also bring precipitation, but: "Where there is precipitation, it's mainly rain. The snow line is above 1000 meters, so it won't be white in the valleys."
Wednesday and Thursday very mild
On Wednesday, there will be hardly any precipitation and it will be mild throughout the country: "In the north it will be 2 to 6 degrees, in Graz and the south-east even up to 10 degrees are possible," says Brandes. The situation will be similar on Thursday, with temperatures of up to 13 degrees possible, especially in the south.
The cold arrives on Friday night
"A cold front will then move across the country on Friday night, bringing a few centimetres of snow from the Dachstein to Mariazell. In the rest of the country, it's more likely to rain," predicts Brandes. And it will also be bitterly cold: "From Friday to Monday, the thermometer will barely rise above freezing point during the day across the whole country - with the best chance of plus temperatures in the Graz basin," says Brandes. The nights will be particularly cold in Ausseerland, the Enns Valley and the upper Mur Valley: "In some places, temperatures of up to minus 15 degrees are possible, in many places it will definitely be minus 10 degrees."
According to Brandes, it is set to get milder again from Tuesday. "Temperatures will rise again, but precipitation or even snowfall are still not in sight," concludes Brandes.
