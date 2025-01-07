First part completed
Toyota’s city of the future takes shape
After three years of construction, Toyota has completed the first section of its city of the future, called Woven City, in Japan. Over time, around 2,000 residents will move into the city, including researchers, Toyota employees and retirees, as company boss Akio Toyoda said on the sidelines of the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas.
The Japanese car manufacturer also announced Woven City on the site of a former factory at the foot of Mount Fuji at CES five years ago. The idea behind it is to create a place where technologies of the future can be tried out in everyday life. This includes, for example, robots for the elderly and small drones with lanterns that can accompany you when you go jogging. Toyota's autonomous shuttles will be used for transportation.
Toyota also emphasized that the company is also interested in rocket technology. "Because the future of mobility should not just be reduced to Earth - or a single car company," he said with an obvious dig at tech billionaire Elon Musk, who runs electric car market leader Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, among others. Toyota's first step was to invest in the Japanese rocket company Interstellar Technologies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.