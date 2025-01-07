Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

First part completed

Toyota’s city of the future takes shape

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 07:53

After three years of construction, Toyota has completed the first section of its city of the future, called Woven City, in Japan. Over time, around 2,000 residents will move into the city, including researchers, Toyota employees and retirees, as company boss Akio Toyoda said on the sidelines of the CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas.

0 Kommentare

The Japanese car manufacturer also announced Woven City on the site of a former factory at the foot of Mount Fuji at CES five years ago. The idea behind it is to create a place where technologies of the future can be tried out in everyday life. This includes, for example, robots for the elderly and small drones with lanterns that can accompany you when you go jogging. Toyota's autonomous shuttles will be used for transportation.

Toyota's city of the future sits at the foot of Mount Fuji. (Bild: Toyota)
Toyota's city of the future sits at the foot of Mount Fuji.
(Bild: Toyota)

Toyota also emphasized that the company is also interested in rocket technology. "Because the future of mobility should not just be reduced to Earth - or a single car company," he said with an obvious dig at tech billionaire Elon Musk, who runs electric car market leader Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, among others. Toyota's first step was to invest in the Japanese rocket company Interstellar Technologies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf