An important fight against our obsession with beauty

Social media often puts a lot of pressure on young women when it comes to beauty ideals. Four female students at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences are fed up with this and are declaring war on the beauty craze. "We want to encourage young women to accept themselves as they are - without retouching, without filters," explain Stefanie Trenker, Sarah Hiebler, Elena Puschnig and Katharina Tonitz, who are studying for a Master's degree in Health Management at the university.