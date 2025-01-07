FH project for pupils
An important fight against our obsession with beauty
Four FH students help schoolgirls to know their own worth and draw attention to the dangers of the beauty craze!
Social media often puts a lot of pressure on young women when it comes to beauty ideals. Four female students at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences are fed up with this and are declaring war on the beauty craze. "We want to encourage young women to accept themselves as they are - without retouching, without filters," explain Stefanie Trenker, Sarah Hiebler, Elena Puschnig and Katharina Tonitz, who are studying for a Master's degree in Health Management at the university.
Tour through Carinthia's schools
Their aim is also for more young people to dare to celebrate their own uniqueness and develop a positive self-image. This is why the quartet is also touring Carinthia's schools and confronting pupils with the often unrealistic ideals of beauty. The students also made a stop at the HLW Spittal an der Drau, where young women were able to see the work for themselves.
"The project has met with great interest. The students are often relieved to have someone who talks openly about these issues," say the four students. It is particularly important to make a powerful statement against the beauty craze and to give young people more courage.
