Expert: CO2 vacuum cleaners could cool the earth

Expert believes industrialized countries have a duty

Edenhofer therefore urged the Western world to develop an industry for CO2 capture and storage. "We can supplement European emissions trading with trading in certificates for CO2 capture and storage," he said. "I also see the industrialized countries as having a moral duty here. Our emissions from the past have caused the world's climate problems, and the damage is most serious in the Global South," the scientist explained. "If we reduce temperatures again by removing CO2, that would only be fair. We can and should create a large-scale planetary waste collection system to take the crap out of the atmosphere that we have dumped into it."