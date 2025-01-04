Fitz: Austrias number one arouses Bulls interest

From New York to Antalya

Which is why Fitz is also on the list of the New York Red Bulls. The scouts from the MLS club, who narrowly lost 2:1 to LA Galaxy in the league final at the beginning of December, have already visited Vienna twice for the playmaker. And announced that they would travel to the Violets' training camp in Antalya (January 8-17) to continue observing Fitz. In the past, Austrias home-grown player had repeatedly emphasized that he wanted to take the next step. For Fitz, who has the highest market value in the squad at 2.5 million euros, it would be his first stop abroad.