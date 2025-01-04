"Looking around"
Fitz: Austrias number one arouses Bulls interest
Austrias assist king Dominik Fitz is on the radar of the MLS club from New York. The scouts are traveling to the training camp especially for the purple heart.
He has been playing for Violett since the age of seven and made the leap to the pros at 17. This season, "ten-man" Dominik Fitz has once again made his mark on Austria's game. With nine assists, the 25-year-old is the lone scorer in the league, with only Sturm's Mika Biereth (16) surpassing his twelve scoring points. Figures that naturally also arouse interest abroad
From New York to Antalya
Which is why Fitz is also on the list of the New York Red Bulls. The scouts from the MLS club, who narrowly lost 2:1 to LA Galaxy in the league final at the beginning of December, have already visited Vienna twice for the playmaker. And announced that they would travel to the Violets' training camp in Antalya (January 8-17) to continue observing Fitz. In the past, Austrias home-grown player had repeatedly emphasized that he wanted to take the next step. For Fitz, who has the highest market value in the squad at 2.5 million euros, it would be his first stop abroad.
While there is also interest from Germany's 2nd division in Abubakr Barry, Marvin Martins was absent from the start of preparations yesterday and is moving to Almere City (Hol). Muharem Huskovic and Matteo Meisl also want a change. "Of course we're looking around, but we won't be making any big moves on the transfer market," said sporting director Manuel Ortlechner. "Coach Helm is also not looking to make any changes to the team. During the time without matches, the focus was on finding a solution for the players who are not happy with their situation. The talks are ongoing."
Ortlechner gave a speech with sporting director Jürgen Werner before training, saying: "Second place was no coincidence, we have to learn to deal with that. The respect from other teams has increased enormously in the meantime."
