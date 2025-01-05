Vorteilswelt
Bulls column

When Letsch celebrated his last win

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 16:00

The Bulls face top club Bayern Munich at home on Epiphany (18). New coach Thomas Letsch has very fond memories of the last clash with the German record champions. A column by "Krone" sports editor Philip Kirchtag.

The Bulls could not have chosen a much more difficult opponent than Bayern Munich for their first match in 2025. However, the clash with the top club, where Christoph Freund from Leogang is known to work as sports director, is also a foretaste of the upcoming opponents. At the training camp in Faro, Portugal, Salzburg face a supposedly smaller opponent in Midtjylland (Denmark), but then they will face Madrid giants Real and Atlético in the Champions League. Strictly speaking, however, these are bonus games for Salzburg, and things won't get really serious until the Cup quarter-final against LASK on February 2.

Back to the present: Neo-Bulls coach Thomas Letsch is looking forward to the encounter with Bayern with great anticipation. No wonder, as the 56-year-old has fond memories of Munich and celebrated his last win as coach against them of all teams. On February 18, 2024, he sensationally defeated the German record champions 3:2 with Bochum, but then only picked up a single point from the following six games and was sacked.

This time, however, the result will only be a minor matter. It is more important for Letsch to gain initial insights and give the spectators in the stadium an enjoyable evening of soccer.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
