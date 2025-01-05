When Letsch celebrated his last win

The Bulls could not have chosen a much more difficult opponent than Bayern Munich for their first match in 2025. However, the clash with the top club, where Christoph Freund from Leogang is known to work as sports director, is also a foretaste of the upcoming opponents. At the training camp in Faro, Portugal, Salzburg face a supposedly smaller opponent in Midtjylland (Denmark), but then they will face Madrid giants Real and Atlético in the Champions League. Strictly speaking, however, these are bonus games for Salzburg, and things won't get really serious until the Cup quarter-final against LASK on February 2.