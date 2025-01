Jännerrallye has to slow down for rescue and emergency doctor

Kristof Klausz had a major crash on the 13.04 km long special stage in Pierbach - although co-driver Tamas Papp was probably the worst affected. The Hungarian complained of pain, which is why an ambulance and emergency doctor were called. However, the latter at least gave the all-clear: "We don't need a helicopter!" In first place at the time was national champion Simon Wagne (Hyundai i20 Rally2), who had previously snatched the lead from last year's winner Michael Lengauer (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2).