Figures for Tyrol
480,000 euros rent per month for asylum accommodation
Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH (TSD) takes care of refugee agendas. A response to an inquiry brings new details to light - such as the type of accommodation, rental costs and nationalities. Asylum seekers and people seeking protection from Ukraine are accommodated in 50 Tyrolean municipalities - is your municipality among them? The "Krone" knows!
A few weeks ago, the FPÖ submitted the question. Even before handing over all his political functions to his successor Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ) in mid-December 2024, former Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer provided answers, which are available to the "Krone".
There are currently 44 properties for asylum seekers and 43 properties for Ukrainians rented by TSD GmbH (cut-off date: submission of this inquiry). The municipalities in which the 1946 asylum seekers and the 721 Ukrainians are accommodated are listed in the chart (see below) - there are 50 in total. Most asylum seekers are located in Innsbruck (875), followed by Kufstein (194) and Reutte (64). Most Ukrainians live in St. Johann in Tirol (122), Hall in Tirol (118) and Innsbruck (117).
39 different countries, including stateless persons
Both asylum seekers and Ukrainians include men, women, children and young people. As far as the nationalities of the asylum seekers are concerned, many countries stand out: Afghanistan, Egypt, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Gambia, Georgia, Guinea-Bissau, Yemen, Jordan, Iran, Iraq, Cameroon, Congo, Colombia, Kosovo, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Senegal, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Turkey, Uganda, Venezuela and the Central African Republic. Stateless persons are also included.
The most expensive property is in Gries am Brenner
The duration of the rental contracts is also specified. These range from a few years to more than 20 years to indefinite. The contract for twelve properties expires this year, while the longest fixed-term contract ends in 2040.
The monthly rental costs for all the properties in Tyrol that are rented by TSD GmbH amount to around 480,000 euros. That is €5.76 million per year. The most expensive properties are in Gries am Brenner (€995.75 per month), Telfs (€978.39 per month) and Innsbruck (€954 per month). According to information from August 2024, the provincial government provides Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH with a total of €48 million for asylum seekers. This is almost exactly the same amount as for the minimum income.
Criticism comes from the Freedom Party
"The available data proves that at the beginning of the newly founded Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH there was nothing but bungling. Entering into tenancy agreements for 25 years proves that the door was opened to this madness. The FPÖ has always been against the private outsourcing of refugee agendas," says FP provincial party leader Markus Abwerzger.
Christine Baur, the Green Minister responsible at the time, "never took responsibility", but instead "brushed off" those responsible for the business. "This is exactly what Green policy looked like in the "Günther Platter 2" government. Thank God his successors have learned from Baur's mistakes, but the financial damage remains for the taxpayer," said Abwerzger.
Expensive U-committee with little result
This political tool was used in Tyrol for the first time since 1993 in 2019. In February 2019, the Tyrolean opposition parties - at the time SPÖ, FPÖ, Neos and Liste Fritz - announced their intention to set up a committee of inquiry into Tiroler Soziale Dienste GmbH (TSD), the company responsible for refugee care, in order to "finally shed light on the situation" at the wholly-owned state subsidiary. The opposition also pushed through this sub-committee.
As a result, the first witness hearings took place at the beginning of October of the same year. In the months that followed, there were various interruptions - partly due to missing minutes and files and partly due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June 2020, a line was finally drawn and everything was concluded.
Costs amounting to half a million euros
What did the 50 hours of interviews achieve, apart from the reported costs of half a million euros and a final report? Many questions remained unanswered - for example, whether all the files were actually available. Günther Platter (ÖVP), the governor at the time, emphasized that his office had made everything available. Little or no light was shed on whether there had been any instructions. The question of who bears overall responsibility for costly mistakes and what political consequences the inquiry will have also remained unanswered.
"The 'smoking gun' announced by the opposition was not found", summarized VP parliamentary group leader Hermann Kuenz. The Neos emphasized: "We now know that more than €22 million was blown up. A political failure like this is unique in Tyrol."
