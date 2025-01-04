Vorteilswelt
Attack in the USA

Stepson of Harry’s nanny one of the terror victims!

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 11:02

A terrible blow has shaken the royal family: a British victim of the New Year's Eve attack in New Orleans has been identified by the authorities as Edward Pettifer, 31. He is the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny Alexandra Pettifer - better known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

The news of the young man's death has deeply shocked both the royal family and the British public.

King expresses his condolences
According to the palace, King Charles was informed that the Briton who was killed in the car attack on New Year's Day was the stepson of William and Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer. The King had contacted the Pettifer family to express his condolences.

Prince Harry with nanny Tiggy in 1997 (Bild: picturedesk.com/Anwar Hussein / PA)
Prince Harry with nanny Tiggy in 1997
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Anwar Hussein / PA)
Prince Harry at a memorial service for Diana with his former nanny Tiggy Pettifer (Bild: picturedesk.com/Lewis Whyld / PA)
Prince Harry at a memorial service for Diana with his former nanny Tiggy Pettifer
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Lewis Whyld / PA)

Tiggy - The "surrogate mother" of the princes
Tiggy Legge-Bourke played a crucial role in the lives of the young princes in the 1990s. After the separation of King Charles and Princess Diana, she took over the care of William and Harry from 1992 to 1997. She was often referred to in the media as their "surrogate mother" - a role that allegedly led to tensions with Diana.

The relationship between Diana and Tiggy was considered difficult. According to reports, the late princess accused the former nanny of interfering too much in the family. Despite these tensions, Tiggy enjoyed the trust of King Charles, who described her as a "highly valued employee".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

