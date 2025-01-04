Julia Scheib:
“I have my own construction sites”
Julia Scheib is ready for the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora - aiming for her first success since 2016. Lara Gut-Behrami could make history with a victory.
"After the race in Semmering, I immediately realized that I wasn't at 100 percent. Accordingly, I took it very easy on New Year's Eve. I even slept through midnight. But that's what I planned to do," grins Julia Scheib, whose health has improved considerably over the last two days.
She also boosted her confidence for the new year at her home race with sixth place in the RTL and the best time in run two. "Now I have to show this performance in both runs and attack from the start," says the 26-year-old, ready for today's giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. Recently in training on the Reiteralm, there was a lot of focus on this. "I also quickly found good equipment, which was a great fit." The last World Cup victory in the giant slalom went to Eva-Maria Brem on March 7, 2016 in Jasna. Scheib is confident that she can end this dry spell in the future.
Even today in Kranjska Gora? "I feel at home here in Slovenia, I associate very good emotions with the races," says the Styrian. "I've always shown good skiing, even if I haven't achieved the really big result yet. But who knows: maybe this time it will work out with a great result." Scheib has already carved her way onto the podium this season in third place at the season opener in Sölden.
Training gives hope
Even though she is currently Austria's fastest giant slalom racer, Scheib still doesn't see herself as the leader. "I have my own little construction sites in training, so I only focus on myself anyway. I spend most of my time talking to my service man. Because trust and cooperation have to be a good fit."
Things haven't gone to plan for Stephanie Brunner recently, however, with just one result so far (14th place in Sölden). "Unfortunately, I'm not even showing anything like what I do in training in the race," she says, adding that she lacks confidence. "I have to get that back."
One Swiss skier could make history today in Slovenia: With a victory, Lara Gut-Behrami would become the first woman to celebrate ten World Cup victories in three different disciplines ...
