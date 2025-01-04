“I have my own construction sites”

She also boosted her confidence for the new year at her home race with sixth place in the RTL and the best time in run two. "Now I have to show this performance in both runs and attack from the start," says the 26-year-old, ready for today's giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. Recently in training on the Reiteralm, there was a lot of focus on this. "I also quickly found good equipment, which was a great fit." The last World Cup victory in the giant slalom went to Eva-Maria Brem on March 7, 2016 in Jasna. Scheib is confident that she can end this dry spell in the future.