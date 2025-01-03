Act of vandalism
Ski slope at Rossfeld was destroyed overnight
It couldn't be more glorious at the moment: perfect snow conditions, great slopes and the best weather are delighting ski fans. For the small neighboring ski resort of Rossfeld (Berchtesgaden), however, there was a moment of shock today: the slope was destroyed overnight on Friday and had to be painstakingly prepared again.
The shock was great: the lift operators of the small ski area at Rossfeld in Berchtesgaden were faced with a devastated piste today. The Berchtesgaden police said: "Unknown persons drove onto the slope there with an as yet unknown vehicle. As a result, the slope was damaged and had to be extensively repaired."
Police suspect an attempt to recover a vehicle
But that's not all, as objects from a small hut and a material shed were also taken and scattered on the slope. "To top it all off," the Bavarian executive continues, "a snow blower was also taken from the kiosk at the top of the pass and placed in the scenery there."
The police are still in the dark as to the motive. "The salvage of a vehicle would be obvious," the officers suspect and are investigating for damage to property.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
