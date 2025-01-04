Less salt on the roads than before

All the important preparations have long since been made. Now 280 employees of the Construction Directorate are ready to ensure safety on 3700 kilometers of lanes in wintry conditions. 200 colleagues are employed as drivers of the emergency equipment, the rest work in the administration of the operations centers and workshops. The hubs are ten locations with a total of 15 road maintenance depots, strategically distributed across the entire country. "It is thanks to the further development of innovative technologies that the amount of gritting can be kept as low as necessary," explains Provincial Councillor Heinrich Dorner.