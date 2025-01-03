It's fixed now!
These twelve stars are moving into the RTL jungle camp
The wait is over: on Friday, RTL announced the 12 celebrities who will be moving into the jungle camp this year.
The successful RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will start again on January 24 Once again this year, 12 celebrities will be taking part in the adventure and will not shy away from disgusting tests.
Alessia Herren
The 22-year-old is the baby of this year's jungle round. The daughter of Willi Herren, who was in the jungle camp in 2004, was still in the "Summer House of Stars" in the summer. Commenting on her adventure on "Ich bin ein Star", she says: "I'm following in my father's footsteps. I'm very proud of that!"
Maurice Dziwak
The former "Love Island" contestant has appeared in numerous reality TV formats in recent years - now he's venturing into the jungle camp. However, the jungle trials in particular are giving the reality "lion" a headache: "I can't eat meat with fat. How am I supposed to eat testicles or penises?"
Edith Stehfest
Edith Stehfest became famous through her relationship with former jungle camper Eric Stehfest, to whom she has been married since 2015. However, it is not the actor, but girlfriend Malena Riester who is accompanying the 29-year-old musician to Australia. "If perhaps a few fellow campers react very inappropriately, then I might not be able to be so cool anymore," says Stehfest, worried in advance that there might be some bitching around the campfire.
Yeliz Koc
The former "Bachelor" contestant already has plenty of reality TV experience. She has been working towards her participation in the jungle camp since the beginning of her TV career, she tells RTL: "I'm ready and the jungle is my dream format. I've been waiting for it for eight years and now the time has come." In Australia, she wants to face her fears of creepy-crawlies.
Anna-Carina Woitschack
It was already rumored, but now it's confirmed: Stefan Mross' ex Anna-Carina Woitschack will be shaking up the jungle camp this year. "I want to be the first pop singer to bring the jungle crown to the world of pop music," she says, pugnaciously, ahead of the start of the RTL show.
Sam Dylan
"I'm the right spice for every show. It's guaranteed to be exciting with me," promises the reality TV star before the start of the jungle camp. After numerous reality formats, "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus" is the supreme discipline for him: "I was in the best school and now the biggest format there is in Germany can come."
Timur Ülker
"Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" star Timur Ülker is also really excited about his jungle adventure. But he warns his fellow campers in advance: "I have hundreds of negative qualities that can get on other people's nerves."
Nina Bott
"When I got the request for the jungle camp, an adrenaline rush ran through me. To do something that nobody expects me to do," laughs the actress, who is already very excited about her jungle adventure. What could drive her jungle colleagues crazy? "Selfishness and injustice totally trigger me," reveals Nina Bott.
Lilly Becker
It had been known for some time that Lilly Becker would be going into the jungle. Now she reveals: "Yes, I need money, because I'm not 'Lilly Fairy'. I have to cover my costs every month." Will she spill the beans about her marriage to Boris Becker around the campfire? "I'm 48 years old. I've experienced a lot of things. Good times, bad times and exciting times. Of course I have something to tell ..."
Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss
Pierre Sanoussi-Bliss became known to an audience of millions in the role of assistant Axel Richter in "Der Alte". In the jungle, however, the actor wants to show his private side: "Going on an entertainment show that is only about me as a person and not as a role gives me a bit of a stomach ache. But that's also the thrill of it."
Jörg Dahlmann
As a sports presenter, Jörg Dahlmann liked to polarize, now the 65-year-old wants to shake up the jungle camp. With a clear goal: "I definitely want to be the winner in the end and have the crown."
Jürgen Hingsen
Former decathlete Jürgen Hingsen has already prepared himself "physically and mentally for the jungle camp". There's just one thing the sports star can't stand: "Injustice and unproductive comments drive me up the wall."
"Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" starts on January 24 and runs for 18 days in prime time at 8.15 p.m. - unlike before, not later in the evening after 10 p.m. The grand finale Sunday is February 9.
