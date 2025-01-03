Fuss about the ÖSV: “It would be stupid not to do it”

The dominance displayed by the ÖSV eagles at the halfway point of the legendary tour has aroused suspicion among the competition. There have been suggestions from Norway that the Austrians are cheating. "It's suspicious. There must be something there," complained former ski jumper Maren Lundby. And even in Germany, where there were high hopes that Paschke could secure the first German Tournament victory since Sven Hannawald in 2001/02, people are skeptical. In any case, the Austrians remain unimpressed.