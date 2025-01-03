Vorteilswelt
Nasty accusations of cheating

Fuss about the ÖSV: “It would be stupid not to do it”

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 09:16

The fact that foreign competitors sometimes accuse the Austrians of unfair means in relation to the jump suits does not bother super eagle Stefan Kraft. However, he understands the keen interest in the ÖSV competition clothing, which has always passed all checks.

"We do the same when someone else jumps well. You look at the best, it would be stupid not to do that," says Kraft on the sidelines of the Four Hills Tournament.

Stefan Kraft understands the reaction of the competition. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Stefan Kraft understands the reaction of the competition.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"It's a product of the last three years"
 However, the current ÖSV dominance has nothing to do with a material advantage. "The fact that we are so good together is a product of the last three years. We've really grown together as a team with young and old, with the coaches and the service team, who coordinate everything perfectly with us," said Kraft.

The dominance displayed by the ÖSV eagles at the halfway point of the legendary tour has aroused suspicion among the competition. There have been suggestions from Norway that the Austrians are cheating. "It's suspicious. There must be something there," complained former ski jumper Maren Lundby. And even in Germany, where there were high hopes that Paschke could secure the first German Tournament victory since Sven Hannawald in 2001/02, people are skeptical. In any case, the Austrians remain unimpressed.

Preliminary decision on the Bergisel?
The Innsbruck Bergisel is set to be the venue for the next gala of the ÖSV ski jumpers on Saturday. Daniel Tschofenig and Co. are not only looking for another victory on their home hill, but also want to bring about a preliminary decision in the Four Hills Tournament.

Tschofenig goes into the penultimate competition from pole position, last year's Innsbruck winner Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft still have every chance. The international competition, led by Gregor Deschwanden and Johann Andre Forfang, are already 13.6 and 22.5 points behind Tschofenig respectively.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
