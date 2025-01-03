What happens next?
Rumor mill is boiling! Arnautovic ready for 2025
Marko Arnautovic has reviewed the new year on Instagram and is looking hopefully to 2025, while the rumor mill in Italy is buzzing about an Inter departure in the winter. But this is not the first time that the relationship between Inter and the Austrian legionnaire has been declared over ...
New year, new rumors! That's how you could summarize Arnautovic's situation at Inter Milan. After farewell rumors about the ÖFB team player had already surfaced in the summer, they are picking up speed again in the winter transfer window.
The new "hottest scent" currently leads to Turin. Not to Juventus, but to city rivals FC Torino. The "bulls" could certainly use some goals after goal-guarantor Duvan Zapata tore his cruciate ligament. Arnautovic could be an interesting option here with his experience and scoring flair.
Arnautovic is ready for the new year
However, there are also other candidates. Everton striker Beto, Napoli's Giovanni Simeone and Milan's Luka Jovic are also considered candidates. Whether the Austrian striker will become Valentino Lazaro's new team-mate therefore seems unlikely at present.
However, Italian media are reporting that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is no longer planning to play Arnautovic and would rather have a younger option in attack. Milan are therefore open to the idea of selling the 35-year-old. There is also said to be interest from Turkey.
Ready for a new challenge?
And Arnautovic himself? He has repeatedly emphasized that he feels at home at Inter. A departure is not a compelling option for him, especially as he has recently found his feet again. However, on Thursday he showed little amusement at being left on the bench in the Super Cup.
Perhaps now is the right time for him to take on a new challenge after all? In any case, the attacking player expressed his motivation for the new year on Instagram: "2024 was a year full of changes and difficult paths, but we got through it together, with the love and support of those who are most important to me. Ready to follow God's path into 2025".
