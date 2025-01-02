Andi Goldberger:
“You can tell the competition is nervous!”
Our ski jumping team is flying away from the rest of the world, and the others don't like that at all. But there are reasons for the ÖSV dominance - according to Austria's ski jumping legend Andi Goldberger in his "Krone" column ...
The triple victory in Oberstdorf was the perfect end to the year 2024. Our team's performance in Garmisch-Partenkirchen was the ideal start to the new year. There has never been a triple lead for Austria at the halfway point of the tour - that's really cool!
Even great material doesn't fly by itself
So it's normal that the other nations are puzzled and suspicions are raised. You can tell from the accusations that the competition is nervous. Of course, you need great material to be successful. But it doesn't fly by itself!
Everything we have complies with the rules and has been checked often enough. In Austria, however, we also work on the technical model from an early age, so the results at the tour are also a result of the great work we do with young talent.
"And Stefan Kraft is a competition guy anyway ..."
As far as the overall standings are concerned, I think all three are capable of winning. Daniel Tschofenig has a very solid basic technique and is getting better and better in flight. Jan Hörl definitely has what it takes to win, he won in Innsbruck last year and can now attack as a hunter. And Stefan Kraft is a competition guy anyway, whose attitude is just great.
I'm really looking forward to the home competitions at Bergisel and in Bischofshofen. As an active athlete, I always looked forward to it, because even as a little boy, every jumper dreams of being there one day.
"After ten years, it's just about time that ..."
I really like it as a spectator because the guys are great - likeable, young, positive and friendly. They are real role models! And after ten years, it's about time we won the tour again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
