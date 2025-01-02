Injured and taken to hospital
New Year’s Eve rocket hits over the heads of children
A shock on New Year's Eve in Spittal an der Drau (Carinthia): As has only now been announced, a firework rocket set off from a neighbor's property hit a balcony just above the heads of a family shortly before midnight. Two girls (aged 8 and 13) were injured!
Exactly one minute before midnight, a 48-year-old man lit the fuse of a class F2 firework rocket in the garden of his property in the district of Spittal an der Drau - contrary to the ban in the local area, as reported several times. And the disaster took its course.
For reasons as yet unexplained, the firework did not rise into the air as intended, but instead flew at a shallow angle directly towards the neighboring house, where it hit the wall in the area of the balcony on the upper floor and exploded. It exploded just above the heads of the five residents of the house, who were on the balcony at the time.
Neighbor was reported
Two girls (aged 8 and 13) suffered minor injuries as a result of the impact and the explosion, which caused a large amount of flying sparks. And as the firework hit directly above the 13-year-old, the parents took the child to Klagenfurt Hospital for safety. The 48-year-old was reported under the Pyrotechnics Act.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.