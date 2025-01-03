The problem of nicotine pouches
The addiction under the lip is on the rise among teenagers
According to a survey of under-15s, almost one in five of this age group had consumed nicotine pouches ("snus") at least once in the past month. However, according to a cessation course run by the Austrian Health Insurance Fund, people should start the new year nicotine-free.
They are small bags that seem to fit under every (child's) lip: tobacco-free nicotine pouches, also known colloquially as "snus".
A survey in 2022 showed that one in a hundred people in Austria aged 15 and over - 1.1 percent to be precise - use nicotine pouches every day. Another one percent use them occasionally.
It is striking that teenagers and young adults in particular are becoming increasingly addicted to this habit. One in fifty 15- to 34-year-olds already use snus every day.
Every tenth 15-year-old consumes it
What is alarming is that the number of consumers among 15-year-olds is even higher. One in ten use it occasionally, just under three percent daily. And a survey of schoolchildren revealed that one in five 15-year-olds had used chewing tobacco, snus or nicotine pouches in the past month.
Quitting takes time
A free nicotine-free course at the Austrian Health Insurance Fund lasts six weeks.
Banned under the age of 18 in Upper Austria
The "OÖ-Krone" newspaper has even reported on rescue missions in schools because young pupils are apparently unaware of the dangers. Teenagers should not be allowed to get hold of nicotine pouches: They have been banned for under-18s in Upper Austria since December 2023.
Nicotine consumption is also harmful
"Although these products do not contain tobacco, they do contain harmful nicotine," says the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). You can also find the necessary support there if you want to start the new year nicotine-free.
Free cessation courses
The free, six-week cessation courses for all insured persons start in mid-January: "During the individual course dates, participants can expect detailed group discussions, an analysis of their own consumption behavior, individual tips and motivation for support as well as the development of alternative behaviors."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
