Travel trends 2025
Cruises very popular: Styrians set sail
Cruises and coach vacations are in particularly high demand among Styrian early bookers. What are the most popular destinations? We asked two travel agencies about the trends and insider tips.
Early booking is the trend - and not just since this year. Around a quarter of his customers have already confirmed their vacation, reports Max Schlögl from Gruber Reisen, headquartered in Graz. "Booking early is also easy on the vacation budget," he explains. The price difference is particularly noticeable on scheduled flights.
According to a survey conducted by the travel agency, air travel is still the most popular means of transportation. No less than 74 percent want to use it, followed by 49 percent car drivers and 30 percent coach passengers. Travel by coach has recently become increasingly popular, reports Schlögl.
"Booking early is also easy on the vacation budget. You can save money by getting sound advice from a travel agency, because there are professionals there who compare from all possible sources."
Max Schlögl
Geschäftsführer Gruber Reisen
Bild: Gruber Reisen/Erwin Scheriau
But another trend is also emerging: cruise ship vacations. What is considered outdated by some and sharply criticized by environmentalists is currently experiencing a renaissance. This is confirmed by Andrea Springer, Managing Director of Springer Reisen. She says: "Cruises are enjoying great popularity, especially among families." All-inclusive vacations are also in greater demand.
Greece is the frontrunner
And where are people traveling to? According to the Gruber survey, 86 percent prefer to travel within Europe. The top destinations include Croatia, Italy and Greece. In Styria, Greece is also a popular destination because Graz Airport has plenty of flights in its program. The Cyclades archipelago is particularly popular this year. Springer's insider tip: Milos. "It's an island with very beautiful beaches, but there's also a lot to do there." For example, there are white rock formations in the southwest that can only be visited by boat. She also recommends Tanzania and Montenegro as travel destinations.
"Individuality is becoming increasingly important when traveling. Our customers like to book boutique hotels, they are seen as the antithesis of mass tourism."
Andrea Springer
Geschäftsführerin Springer Reisen
Bild: Springer Reisen
According to the survey, around 13% of customers rely on advice from friends, while the majority treat themselves to a vacation of up to two weeks. In addition, individually planned trips away from mass tourism have recently become increasingly popular.
On the other hand, eight percent will forego their vacation in 2025. Rising living costs are just as much a reason as indecision or health concerns. And some simply prefer to spend their free time at home.
