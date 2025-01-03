Cruises very popular: Styrians set sail

Greece is the frontrunner

And where are people traveling to? According to the Gruber survey, 86 percent prefer to travel within Europe. The top destinations include Croatia, Italy and Greece. In Styria, Greece is also a popular destination because Graz Airport has plenty of flights in its program. The Cyclades archipelago is particularly popular this year. Springer's insider tip: Milos. "It's an island with very beautiful beaches, but there's also a lot to do there." For example, there are white rock formations in the southwest that can only be visited by boat. She also recommends Tanzania and Montenegro as travel destinations.