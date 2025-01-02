Because of door problems
Employees monitor new U2 stations
The problems with the automatic platform screen doors on the U2 line continue. The result is longer stops in the stations and therefore irregular intervals. Additional Wiener Linien staff are to help.
For almost a month now, the U2 has been running continuously from Seestadt to Karlsplatz again. The 180,000 passengers who travel on the violet line every day and Wiener Linien are delighted. The line has been extensively upgraded and already prepared for fully automatic operation of the U5 line from 2026. A total of 144 new platform screen doors were also installed at the Rathaus, Volkstheater, Museumsquartier and Karlsplatz stations - 60,000 passengers use the line every day. They should make the subway service even more reliable and pleasant. Actually. But the opposite has happened. The new doors continue to cause problems.
Greens: "Instruct the drivers by hand"
While passengers shake the doors because they don't open too quickly, it can happen that the stop in the station is overrun. The train has to go to the next station as it is not possible to go back. The exact stopping point depends on several technical parameters.
The fact is that stops at the U2 stations now take much longer. There are Wiener Linien employees in the stations who apparently instruct the drivers by hand signals where they should stop.
Gemeinderätin Heidi Sequenz (Grüne)
Bild: Bartel Gerhard/Gerhard Bartel
Wiener Linien denies this: "The trains are automatically braked in the stations, manual braking or instructions on the platform using hand signals are not necessary," according to the transport company. Since December 6, 2024, only the V-trains and new X-cars have been in use on the U2. The Silver Arrows do not run on this route as they are not compatible with the new system. On average, a train passes the stop window less than once a day - an exceptional case given the 480 journeys and 8,000 kilometers covered daily on the U2, the transport company emphasizes.
Postscript: "We have always emphasized that, as with any new system, full passenger operation with platform screen doors has to become established." In order to be able to react quickly in the event of disruptions, additional technical and service staff will be deployed. This staff will continue to be deployed for the foreseeable future. Work is currently underway on the holding times in the stations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.