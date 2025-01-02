Employees monitor new U2 stations

Wiener Linien denies this: "The trains are automatically braked in the stations, manual braking or instructions on the platform using hand signals are not necessary," according to the transport company. Since December 6, 2024, only the V-trains and new X-cars have been in use on the U2. The Silver Arrows do not run on this route as they are not compatible with the new system. On average, a train passes the stop window less than once a day - an exceptional case given the 480 journeys and 8,000 kilometers covered daily on the U2, the transport company emphasizes.