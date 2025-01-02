Wet and happy!
Heidi Klum celebrates hot whirlpool bikini party
Heidi Klum celebrated the turn of the year with her husband Tom and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz at a hot tub party - in style in a red bikini.
Heidi Klum brought the old year to a close in Aspen. For a change, however, it wasn't fun on the slopes that was on the agenda, but fun and relaxation in the hot tub.
A whirl in the hot tub
The "Germany's Next Topmodel" presenter posted several pictures and videos of the murderous rush in the pool on Instagram - you can see them in the video above!
A real feast for the eyes for the fans - not least because the 51-year-old bounced through the shots in a skimpy red two-piece, with lots of gold chains around her neck, a poisonous green fur hat on her head and light blue sunglasses on her nose.
And finally, the model beauty proved that even snow and icy temperatures don't bother her. After a dip in the warm water, Klum ventured through the winter landscape in a bikini.
Declaration of love to Tom
After the hot tub party, the Klum-Kaulitz couple also had some cuddly moments for the New Year. In another post, the two of them can be seen in a bathrobe or a fur coat and fur boots on the couch.
The photo was accompanied by a declaration of love from Heidi to Tom: "You put a smile on my face every day, Tom."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
