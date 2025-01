Car driver ends up in the bed of a stream after an accident

"The first alarm in the new year was not long in coming," says Peter Baumhackl, head of operations at the Edelstauden volunteer fire department. At 7 pm on New Year's Day, the Florianis were alerted to an accident: In the Unteredelstauden district, a driver had left the road in her car for an as yet unknown reason. She landed with her vehicle on the passenger side in an adjacent stream bed.