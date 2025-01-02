2024 was a tough year for Graz’s professional fire brigade

In 2024, the Graz professional fire department had exactly 711 more operations to report than in the previous year - this was the result of the Florianis' balance sheet, which was presented on 2 January. In 2023, the number of deployments rose from 6,207 to 6,918. "The Graz professional fire department ensures the safety of the people of Graz every day. Their missions are diverse - from fires and accidents to storms and animal rescues," says City Councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ), who is also politically responsible.