Justice plays no role in coalition talks

Issues that have shaped the political discourse in recent years are hardly being discussed at the moment. Climate (also because the Greens no longer have a say), or the judiciary - although it was precisely this area that caused turbulence. Proceedings against top politicians, including resignations. Most recently, a rather lukewarm regulation for cell phone security caused a stir. Quickly rushed through because the Constitutional Court (VfGH) demanded a solution in keeping with the times. The public prosecutor's office remains "master of the proceedings". The regulation will end up before the Supreme Court again, believes lawyer president Armenak Utudjian.