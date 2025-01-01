Vorteilswelt
Experts criticize

Justice plays no role in coalition talks

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 21:30

Spectacular investigations and discussions about political influences have characterized the past few years: this plays no role in the current negotiations. Yet there is enough to do.

Issues that have shaped the political discourse in recent years are hardly being discussed at the moment. Climate (also because the Greens no longer have a say), or the judiciary - although it was precisely this area that caused turbulence. Proceedings against top politicians, including resignations. Most recently, a rather lukewarm regulation for cell phone security caused a stir. Quickly rushed through because the Constitutional Court (VfGH) demanded a solution in keeping with the times. The public prosecutor's office remains "master of the proceedings". The regulation will end up before the Supreme Court again, believes lawyer president Armenak Utudjian.

Criticism of the "cash cow justice system"
Austria is also the only country that collects more court fees than it costs to run the justice system - at 116 percent. Germany is in second place with 45 percent, the median is 8 percent. The judiciary is a "cash cow" that should not exist. The lawyers are calling for a "reform of the court fee structure, which in part dates back to the monarchy, in order to guarantee access to justice for all citizens."

Experts criticize politicization of the administration
Former minister and former high court judge Clemens Jabloner warned back in 2019 of the "silent death of the judiciary". A phrase that is unfortunately still relevant today. Despite all the efforts of outgoing Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens), there is an enormous shortage of judges and public prosecutors - especially at the Economic and Corruption Prosecution Office (WKStA), which is responsible for many clamorous cases.

Speaking of which: these cases sometimes take ages. See Buwog v. Grasser and Co. Since 2009 (!) still no legally binding settlement. It should be ready in spring 2025. Furthermore, Jabloner and fellow campaigners such as anti-corruption fighter Martin Kreutner criticize the politicization of the administration in general and also the top management of the judiciary. The minister is in charge of this. We will probably have to wait even longer for the much-discussed independent Public Prosecutor General's Office.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

