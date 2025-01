Skier (84) knocked out after collision with child

A skiing accident occurred on January 1st at around 10.45 am in the Kasberg ski area. An 84-year-old man from the district of Gmunden collided with a ten-year-old child on piste no. 2 near the Sepp Huber hut. Both fell and the 84-year-old remained unconscious.



Skiers provided first aid

Skiers following behind administered first aid. After about two minutes, the man regained consciousness. The child waited that long with his father at the scene of the accident. When they realized that the 84-year-old was responsive, they left the scene of the accident without giving their details. According to the first responders, the child was uninjured. He was wearing an orange-blue ski jacket and blue ski pants. The boy's companion was wearing a red-white-red ski suit.



Flown to Vöcklabruck

The 84-year-old was taken to Vöcklabruck Hospital by emergency helicopter with injuries of indeterminate severity. The Gmunden police station is looking for information.